Open, closed on July 4th | Grocery stores open for the holiday

Burgers, hot dogs, and all the fixing will hit the grill this July 4th, but not everyone will be open for a last-minute trip.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2022's Fourth of July burger bashes are returning to their full glory, so if you need to make any last minute runs, remember that holiday hours might force a change in plans.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton or Modesto, you likely have a Save Mart, Raley's, Trader Joe's or a Costco. Luckily, there's good news for anyone needing a last-minute trip to the grocery store. Many stores won't change their hours at all. Meanwhile, some will make minor changes, and at least one name will be closed in their entirety for the holiday.

Here's what to know for any last minute trips.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods grocery stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4.

Trader Joe's

The grocery chain will be open until 5 p.m. on July 4. In a news release, the company said they were closing earlier to give employees more time to spend with family and friends.

Costco

According to their website, Costco will be closed on July 4.

Stores with normal hours for July 4th

Smart & Final: The grocery store will be holding regular hours for July 4.

WinCo Foods: The grocery will hold regular hours for July 4. Most WinCo Foods stores only close on part of Thanksgiving, part of Christmas Eve and all of Christmas Day.

Raley's: The grocery store will be keeping to their usual store hours.

Bel Air: The grocery store will be holding to their usual store hours.

Save Mart: The store will hold normal operating hours.

Safeway: Most stores in the Sacramento, Modesto, and Stockton areas don't appear to have a change in hours, but independent stores might vary where you are. You can check the local Safeway hours for your community HERE.

