Here's everything open for indoor, outdoor services in Sacramento County under new tier system

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A new state monitoring system for the coronavirus is shaking up when businesses will be able to reopen in California.
The four-tiered system assigns each county to a specific color-coded tier. Counties stay in that tier for at least three weeks before moving to the next one. Counties will have to meet the next tier's criteria for two consecutive weeks before moving forward.
Sacramento County finds itself in the highest tier, widespread. In this tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.
What's open indoors in Sacramento County
The following sectors are allowed to open indoors with modifications:
- Critical infrastructure
- Hair salons and barbershops
- All retail (25% maximum capacity)
- Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets, excluding food courts and common areas) maximum 25% capacity
- Professional sports (without live audiences)
What's closed for indoor operations, but open for outdoor operations
The following business sectors are allowed for only outdoor operations. The operations can be done under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed.
- Personal care services (nail salons, body waxing, estheticians)
- Museums, zoos, aquariums
- Places of worship
- Movie theaters
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Restaurants
- Wineries
- Family Entertainment Centers (e.g. bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages, and arcades)
- Cardrooms, satellite wagering
- Bars, pubs, brewpubs, and breweries may operate outdoors, only if they offer sit-down, outdoor meals