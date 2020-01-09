Here's everything open for indoor, outdoor services in Sacramento County under new tier system

Sacramento County is in the highest tier of the new county monitoring system.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — A new state monitoring system for the coronavirus is shaking up when businesses will be able to reopen in California.

The four-tiered system assigns each county to a specific color-coded tier. Counties stay in that tier for at least three weeks before moving to the next one. Counties will have to meet the next tier's criteria for two consecutive weeks before moving forward.

Sacramento County finds itself in the highest tier, widespread. In this tier, many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

What's open indoors in Sacramento County

The following sectors are allowed to open indoors with modifications:

Critical infrastructure

Hair salons and barbershops

All retail (25% maximum capacity)

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets, excluding food courts and common areas) maximum 25% capacity

Professional sports (without live audiences)

What's closed for indoor operations, but open for outdoor operations

The following business sectors are allowed for only outdoor operations. The operations can be done under a tent, canopy, or other sun shelter as long as no more than one side is closed.