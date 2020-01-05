Operation May Day protests California Stay at Home Order

The group says the "possibility" of a virus is not worth sacrificing the economy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protesters took to the streets of Downtown Sacramento Friday morning to demand the state loosen Stay at Home Order guidelines and reopen the economy.

Greg Schmidt, of Sacramento, called the protest "Operation May Day."

"Are we going to put all these people at risk of losing their livelihood, losing their homes, the stress and anxiety of destroying an economy for the possibility of a virus killing a few more people?" Schmidt asked.

He posted an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom about the matter on Facebook. Schmidt argues that the virus is not a bigger threat than millions being out of work.

"There's no reason for this quarantine," he said. "It's now become something of a political issue and the governor has basically gone rogue. We were told that we had a pandemic that had exponential growth that never happened in California."

Critics of reopening California right now - including Gov. Newsom - say the growth didn’t happen in the state because social distancing worked to save lives.

Schmidt counters that Californians came together for the greater good of the state and stayed home but now, it's time to open.

"We need to get back to work and if you feel you're at risk - mask up or don't go out, but you can't stop the rest of the economy from living. That's not the answer," Schmidt said. "You don't know who has it or who doesn't have it and you're never going to know. That's the problem. You're never going to know, but you don't lock down society - as a whole."

An ABC News poll shows most people are still uncomfortable in public places. The poll finds that 80% of respondents are unlikely to go out to public places like restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and sporting events, even if restrictions on public activity were lifted at this time.

Dr. Tecoy Porter, a local pastor and activist says reopening now would be detrimental to everyone, especially communities of color.

"I know that the economy has taken a major hit, and a lot of people's personal economy has taken a major hit," said Porter. "But we cannot put economy before humanity. I want to live so that I can make money in the future."

