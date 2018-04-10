Women's rights organizations are hosting a vigil for survivors of sexual assault, and to protest Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination, on the west steps of the California State Capitol.

Several organizations will be there, including the Women's March of the Greater Sacramento Region, Coalition of Labor Union Women - California Capitol Chapter, The United State of Women, Sacramento Indivisible Regional Action Network, Indivisible Yolo, The Resistance - Sacramento/Elk Grove, Black Women United, Women's March California, National Lawyers Guild Sacramento Chapter, California National Organization for Women, and Women for Equality.

Several people are set to speak, including Alicia Lewis from We Said Enough, Cheri Greven from Planned Parenthood, and Jacquelyn Foust from the Sacramento LGBT Center.

They're starting the vigil at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, there were several #cancelkavanaugh protests planned across the country.

ABC10's Ananda Rochita will have more on the story on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV