Local organizations working to end sexual violence speak out about Cosby's release from prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bill Cosby’s release from prison isn’t just a technical failure of the justice system. It is felt deeply by survivors of sexual assault. Representatives of local organizations working to end sexual violence are speaking out about what this moment means for them.

Jaime Gerigk is the chief program officer at WEAVE, the primary provider of crisis intervention services in Sacramento County.

“Survivors were definitely feeling the impact from that. You know, frustrated, angry, saddened,” explained Gerigk.

John L. Finley is the policy Manager at ValorUS, an organization committed to advancing equity and ending sexual violence.

“Our reaction was really, 'Wow.' We have got to figure out and reimagine how we can take care of survivors,” said Finley.

He wanted survivors to know his organization is there for them.

“The first thing that I’ll say is that we believe you. It’s not your fault. And we will continue to be a place where survivors are supported, believed, and cared for,” Finley said.

Gerigk explained Bill Cosby getting out of prison can be triggering.

“It can trigger survivors into feeling like how they felt after the sexual assault. Not being believed, and fears the criminal justice system will fail them,” Gerigk said.

Finley said the justice system cannot give survivors what they need.

“It was never really intended to address the harm and the trauma that victims of sexual violence experience. And it just continues to prove why survivors overwhelmingly can’t rely on it to deliver safety, healing, and justice that they need,” he explained.

He added that everyone needs to share in the solution.

“Our expectations of what the criminal justice system can deliver have to change and we have to take a responsibility as individuals, as a community, and as a society for maintaining that healthy and safe environment where people won’t be subjected to this kind of abuse. That’s what’s on us,” said Finley.

