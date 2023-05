Caltrans officials in District 3 said there is no estimated time of reopening as the vehicle blocks lane 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An overturned car is blocking one lane of southbound traffic on Interstate 80 as the Memorial Day weekend begins.

Caltrans District 3 officials said the accident is near E Street.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening and delays are expected in the area.

Track traffic HERE: