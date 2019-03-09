FOLSOM, Calif. — Labor Day weekend is an opportunity for many people to take advantage of local lakes and rivers. This year, however, the recreation is coming with a warning.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is telling people about the possibility of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, after three dogs became sick while swimming in bodies of water near Auburn and the Folsom Lake State recreation area.

Maria Prieto was one of the people spending her free day out on a boat at Folsom Lake.

"We're here to just basically enjoy the beautiful weather, be on the boat, hang out where the water is nice and cool," explained Prieto. "And just kind of take some time to relax and hang out."

RELATED:

Prieto said she was aware of the possibility of the toxic bacteria but explained she wasn't overly worried.

"I think, with the water having a lot of movement in it, it's not as likely a possibility because I think it's something that happens when the water is stagnant and calm and there's lots of time for those bacteria to grow," said Prieto. "It helps me be more cautious in the areas I'm swimming in. But I don't think that being out of Folsom Lake is going to cause a huge issue."

David Randolph was also spending the holiday on the water with his family.

"We're probably going to stay away from the shoreline and stay towards out in the middle of the lake where it's nice and open," Randolph said. "And I think a lot of the algae likes to sit up by the shore."

The biggest concern is for pets. They have a tendency to accidentally swallow the water and eat the muck near the shore.

Chris Murphy and his wife were paddling their Australian shepherd around on a paddleboard, trying to get the pup used to being on the water.

"Yeah, we've heard a lot about it," admitted Murphy. "Our last research we did, which was yesterday, was that there wasn't any in Folsom Lake, yet. So we came out here. But we've been keeping him from drinking any water and we're staying away from the stagnant water and whatnot."

He said they're keeping the dog supplied with fresh water they brought in instead of letting him drink from the lake.

Anyone can report a bloom using one of the following methods:

Fill out the Bloom Report form on the HABs Portal here.

Email here.

Call the hotline: (844) 729-6466 (toll-free)

Contact your County Public Health Office

Continue the conversation with Mike on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: How to keep your pets safe from harmful blue-green algae