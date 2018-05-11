If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The Prince of Darkness is coming back to Sacramento.

Ozzy Osbourne is bring his "No More Tours 2" to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, July 18. Ozzy was most recently in Sacramento as one of the headliners for Aftershock in 2017.

Heavy metal band Megadeth are set to join Ozzy as part of the tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

Last week, the Golden 1 Center announced Asap Rocky's "Injured Generation Tour," Kiss' "End of the Road" tour, and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band: The Final Tour are all coming to Sacramento in 2019.

