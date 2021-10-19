Paid parking meters, speed lumps coming to Sacramento after city council meeting

Sacramento City Council said they are bringing back paid parking meters because free parking is causing a limited turnover for parking spaces.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return of paid parking meters and the creation of speed lumps were passed in the Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The Sacramento City Council passed a resolution on March 13, 2020, that would allow for free on-street parking after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. They repealed that measure saying free parking is negatively impacting businesses because it is limiting turnover for those spots.

The city council cited a study saying that 46% of those parked in those spaces went over the two-hour time limit.

The other item approved was for speed lumps, which are speed humps that have a gap in the middle so that first responders can drive over them easily.

Speeding remains one of the biggest factors in traffic-related fatalities and injuries, and speed lumps are considered to be a cost-effective way to get drivers to slow down.

The project also includes sign installation and striping in residential neighborhoods. Traffic investigations and residents voting will determine where the speed lumps will be installed.

The city council expects the speed lumps to be finished by November 2021.