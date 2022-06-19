Sacramento firefighters extinguish pallet fire behind a Costco on Expo Parkway

Over 200 pallets burned during the Sunday morning fire, officials with the Sacramento Fire Department say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early morning pallet fire was extinguished before it could spread to nearby buildings including a Costco, officials with the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 1600 block of Expo Parkway in Sacramento on reports of pallets on fire.

Crews say they arrived to find over 200 pallets fully involved in a fire right behind a Costco.

More resources were requested, according to fire officials, and the fire was eventually extinguished with no injuries or fire spread reported.

Officials say they are still investigating what caused the early morning blaze.

Incident info: Early morning pallet fire behind Costco off of Expo Parkway. E19 arrived to find over 200 pallets fully involved and called for 2 additional engines. No exposures no injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/4cazw5aHzx — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 19, 2022

