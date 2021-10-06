As pandemic deepens hunger, Feed Sacramento Homeless takes on the charge

The pandemic has shaken everything up, President of Feed Sacramento Homeless Bobbi Wooten told ABC10. She also said the need to feed more people has grown.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The pandemic has deepened the hunger crisis, and the people who are hit the hardest are the unhoused community.

One in five California households experiences food insecurity, according to the California Association of Food Banks. But what about the unhoused community?

"Due to the pandemic, many people have lost their homes and more people are becoming unhoused and that forces us to provide more meals," President of Feed Sacramento Homeless Bobbi Wooten told ABC10 on Wednesday.

"Our passion is providing food and that it's important that we are providing nutrition because people need to be as healthy as possible to make it through this pandemic," Wooten said.

In 2020, Feed Sacramento Homeless provided 1,000 meals per week when California was on lockdown because of COVID-19, Wooten said.

"Every third and fourth Sunday of the month, we provide big family-style dinners -- we give them fellowship and companionship to let them know they are truly seen and respected for who they are and where they are in life," Wooten said.

On the third Sunday, dinners are served at 2421 Del Paso Blvd in the old Raley's parking lot.

Wooten said she wants to respect the new businesses on Stockton Blvd and rotates the location for the fourth Sunday. But for now, she said they have been on Lathrop Way. She said people can visit the "Feed Sacramento Homeless" Facebook page to view updates under the events tab.

Wooten said the non-profit has expanded beyond food to providing resources and workshop fairs to unhoused individuals.

"The pandemic has everything shaken up," Wooten said. "We are able to bring resources directly to the community, we are feeding and serving and that makes it easier to serve and help out."

Wooten said the community can come out and volunteer to support the efforts and can drop off donations at their office.

To learn more about how you can help and more information click HERE.

