SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just a week after a hate-filled post on social media aimed at African-Americans who attend Rio Americano high School was discovered, the school has taken steps to rectify the racial tension circulating at the school.

On Monday afternoon, a panel discussion was held in the library at Rio Americano. The purpose of this discussion was to allow students to voice their concerns about the racial climate of the school. Many students didn't feel that the school staff had been responsive to past racial incidents that transpired on campus.

Although media was not allowed in the discussion, the general consensus was that the students were satisfied with the dialogue.

"We felt that our voice was heard. It was really encouraging to me to actually know that they did take this seriously," said Jalen Taylor, a student at the school.

Taylor went on to say that the school has decided to take action. For one, they will have an active Black Student Union chapter on campus. There was a chapter on campus several years ago but it went defunct. Additionally, there will be weekly meetings between the students and the administration, where students have the opportunity to share their concerns. There will also be more cultural clubs present on campus.

As of now, there are no suspects named in the racially charged incident.

