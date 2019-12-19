SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To bring joy and a little holiday spirit, Build-A-Bear made a special delivery Wednesday afternoon to Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento, giving every child there a chance to create their own customized stuffed animal.

More than 50 kids, including siblings, got to pick out, stuff and sew up their own stuffed animal. The child could either go down to the lobby and build their bear, or for those who weren’t able to make it downstairs, the Build-A-Bear station came to them.

"They helped patients like my son and other children, you know," one mother said.

Sacramento auto shop Detail Maniac worked along with Build-A-Bear and Shriners Hospital for nearly two years to coordinate the event. They said they expect this year's event at to be the first of many.

