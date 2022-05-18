x
Sacramento

Pearl Jam cancels Sacramento concert after bassist announces COVID diagnosis

Refunds will be automatically processed for all ticket holders.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pearl Jam fans of Sacramento, just breathe. 

The rock band best known for popular songs like "Jeremy" and "Even Flow" announced Wednesday afternoon it has canceled two concerts, including one at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center scheduled for later the same evening.

In a statement posted to the band's social media pages, bassist Jeff Ament announced he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This comes on the heels of Pearl Jam using a guest drummer in Oakland following drummer Matt Cameron also recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

"Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there," the band's statement says. "This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows."

