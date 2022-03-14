Pearl Jam to play Golden 1 Center in May

Is Pearl Jam your jam? Tour dates just came out and Pearl Jam will be performing at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on May 18.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — American rock band Pearl Jam has officially announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 North American tour, and Sacramento made the list.

Members Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam had to postpone their 2020 tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, tour dates have been rescheduled for May and September 2022.

If Pearl Jam is your jam, they will be performing in five cities across California, and they're coming to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on May 18th.

Pearl Jam will also perform at venues like The Viejas Arena in San Diego on May 3, The Forum in Los Angeles on May 6 and 7, The Oakland Arena in Oakland on May 12 and 13, the Save Mart Arena in Fresno on May 16.

True jam fans are Pearl Jam's priority, considering there will be no general public sale.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, which people can register for now through Sunday, Mar. 27 at 10 p.m. PST. The Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

A special ticket pre-sale for all dates on the tour began yesterday for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members.

Pearl Jam previously announced June and July 2022 will be the official rescheduled dates for the 2020 European Tour.

Pearl Jam's website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter has the full tour schedule as well as additional updates.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American tour dates are officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The tour includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden. Special guest @Pluralone1 will open the shows. pic.twitter.com/WqSf7C2vIO — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) March 14, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10