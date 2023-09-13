Person in wheelchair critically injured after being hit by car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and injured by a car in Sacramento Wednesday evening.
Few details about the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time, but a spokesperson for Sacramento Fire Department said the pedestrian had critical injuries. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said the pedestrian was in a wheelchair at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported along the 5100 block of Fruitridge Road just after 9 p.m.
