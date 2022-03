Two lanes along the highway have been closed for the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle along Highway 99 Wednesday night.

The crash happened along the southbound lanes of the roadway between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 47th Street Avenue.

California Highway Patrol has closed the #1 and #2 lanes for the investigation.

Information on what led up to the collision has not been released at this time.

