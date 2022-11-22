Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with suspected drunk driver, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police later arrested the driver suspected of driving under the influence Monday, and he was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested by Sacramento police Monday after they say he struck and killed a pedestrian earlier in the day.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on 29th Street and Gardendale Road in the Meadowview neighborhood of Sacramento.

Despite efforts to save the pedestrian, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected drunk driver was later located at a nearby residents and identified as 60-year-old Bobby Thomas.

He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on criminal charges related to DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.