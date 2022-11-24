Pedestrian dead in car crash outside Sacramento International Airport

California Highway Patrol told ABC10 that witnesses reported seeing a partially-clothed man walk in front of a vehicle on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses near Sacramento International Airport reported seeing a man with little clothing walk out in front of a Nissan Sedan Thursday night.

He was declared dead by Sacramento Metro Fire at the scene on Bayou Way at Metro Air Parkway.

Officers note this area is a remote part of the county with no street lights.

The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police say, and they are cooperating with the investigation into the pedestrian's death. A toxicology report on the pedestrian is also underway.

