Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars in Sacramento

One of the drivers who allegedly hit the pedestrian Friday night also suffered injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sacramento office is investigating a deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened Friday night on Highway 99 in Sacramento.

According to the CHP, officers were sent to southbound Highway 99 near the Calvine Road offramp at around 10:39 p.m. Friday on reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

After arriving on scene, officers say they saw a pedestrian on the top of a Honda Civic that was stopped in the reverse gore point of the Calvine Road offramp. Officers say the pedestrian had "obvious fatal injuries."

The driver of the Honda Civic also suffered injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to the CHP. While on scene, officers noticed a second vehicle that had been stopped on 99.

CHP officers believe the second vehicle, a Ford Edge, initially hit the pedestrian who they say was walking in the freeway at the time.

After being struck by the Ford, CHP officers believe the Honda also hit the pedestrian.

The CHP's investigation forced the closure of two of the freeway's three lanes for two hours, the CHP says.