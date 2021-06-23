x
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Sacramento

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Sacramento police responded to the crash around 3:34 p.m.

Few details surrounding the crash are currently available, but a spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The driver in the crash was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police don't know what caused the crash at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing.

