Sacramento

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car outside Sacramento Police station

Sacramento police said the crash happened near Sequoia Pacific Boulevard and Richards Boulevard on Friday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One person was injured after being hit by a car outside of a Sacramento police station in the Railyards area Friday night. 

Sacramento Police said the crash happened near Sequoia Pacific Boulevard and Richards Boulevard. 

Police did not release the identities of those involved in the crash and the severity of the pedestrian's injury is unknown.

Officers are investigating what led to the collision but said they don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved. The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with police.

