Woman hit, killed by car on Interstate 80 in Sacramento

Authorities say the pedestrian was an occupant of a car that Sacramento Police officers were chasing shortly before the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who allegedly ran away from a car that Sacramento Police officers were chasing was hit and killed by another car on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning, officials with the CHP's North Sacramento office said.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 19-year-old Fatina Chaney.

According to Sacramento Police, officers tried to stop a car on Evergreen Street at Del Paso Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Saturday for vehicle code violations. The car allegedly did not pull over, leading police on a chase.

The CHP says that Sacramento Police officers lost sight of the car when it reached Interstate 80 and Marysville Boulevard around 3:51 a.m.

According to the CHP, the car crashed on the eastbound I-80 onramp from Marysville Boulevard. An unknown number of people allegedly ran away from the car after the crash.

Chaney allegedly ran away from the car and walked into the eastbound lanes of I-80 where she was hit by an unknown number of cars. At least two of the cars that hit her stopped at the scene, CHP officers said.

CHP's North Sacramento office is investigating the deadly crash.

Watch more from ABC10: Folsom Middle School special education teacher's aide arrested for child sex crimes | Top 10