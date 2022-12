Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down multiple streets after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening.

There is no further information at this time.

Vehicle Accident 🚨: Officers are on scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has sustained major injuries. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Qct9eYTCdk — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) December 4, 2022