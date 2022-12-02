Pedestrian hit, killed by car near Florin Road

According to initial information, the accident happened around 5:45 a.m. along Florin Road near Highway 99.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was killed in a traffic accident along Florin Road Thursday morning.

According to initial information, the accident happened around 5:45 a.m. along Florin Road near Highway 99. The person was hit by the car.

There is currently no information about the driver or the pedestrian who was hit. Law enforcement have also not relayed any information about road closures in the area.

Commuters can take Elder Creed Road to avoid slowdowns. Click HERE for a live traffic map in the area.

This story will be updated with new information once it becomes available.

