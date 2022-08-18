Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Florin Road in Sacramento

A person was hit and killed Wednesday while crossing Florin Road in South Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday on Florin Road in Sacramento.

California Highway Patrol — South Sacramento said a Dodge Challenger was going eastbound on Florin Road past 65th Street as a pedestrian was crossing Florin Road in an area with no crosswalks.

The driver hit the person crossing the street, and the person died at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to CHP. The vehicle was inspected at the scene and CHP said the driver will not be prosecuted.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

