Man killed after being hit by car in Sacramento

Police officers say the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

SACRAMENTO, California — A man was killed after being hit by a car in Sacramento Saturday night, officers with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Center Parkway and Arroyo Vista Drive after reports came in of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

At the scene, officers say they found a man in the roadway and the driver of a car. Medics pronounced the man dead after officers tried to perform life-saving measures.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the crash and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

People who have information on the crash are asked to call police at 916- 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to the case.

