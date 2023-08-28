Woman killed in possible hit-and-run while trying to cross I-5 in Sacramento

​CHP said the woman was trying to cross the freeway when she was hit by an unknown car in the exit only lane of northbound Interstate 5.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for answers after a woman was killed in a possible hit-and-run in Sacramento.

The possible hit and run happened in the area of northbound Interstate 5, south of Garden Highway around 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Police found a woman on the right shoulder who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said the woman was trying to cross the freeway when she was hit by an unknown car in the exit only lane of northbound Interstate 5.

The possible suspect vehicle was described as a 2016 to 2018 Chevy Malibu or similar vehicle. The car could have front end damage.

Anyone with information can call 916-861-1300 or 916-861-2300

