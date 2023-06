The crash happened on southbound Highway 99, north of Cosumnes River Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday in a crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 99, north of Cosumnes River Boulevard. Only the #3 lane is open, according to CHP.

There is no estimated time the other two lanes will be clear.