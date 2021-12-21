x
Sacramento

Pedestrian hit by car in Sacramento

Sacramento police said the crash happened near Sequoia Pacific and Richards Boulevards.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was hit by a car in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. 

Police said the crash happened near Sequoia Pacific and Richards Boulevards. First responders took the pedestrian to the hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Police didn't say what led to the car hitting the pedestrian. They said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police officers. 

Police did not release any other information regarding the driver or the pedestrian. 

