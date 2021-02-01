Pedestrian struck, killed by car near South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near the South Natomas area Friday night.
Authorities shut down W. El Camino Avenue between Northgate Boulevard and Northview Drive as officers investigated the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not been identified.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined and police did not say if any charges will be filed.
Read more from ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 11