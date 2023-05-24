x
Sacramento

1 person killed in crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

The crash happened around 2 a.m. The highway was closed between 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard until about 6:45 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 50 Wednesday morning in Sacramento, according to Caltrans.

The highway was closed so CHP could investigate the crash and the crash could be cleared. A spokesperson for Caltrans said a portable electrical sign and a cone truck were damaged.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

