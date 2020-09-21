Person killed in Sacramento hit and run

Sacramento police say the person was struck just before 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run that killed one person.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers were called to the area of Roseville Road and Marconi Circle, an area just south of Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, for a report of a person in the road just before 4 a.m. on Monday. Sept. 21.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the victim. Fire personnel arrived a short time later and declared the victim dead.

Police do not currently have information to share about the suspect or the suspect's car. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357.

