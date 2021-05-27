North Sacramento shooting leaves one wounded, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Roseville Road and Connie Drive in North Sacramento.
One person has been wounded in the shoulder, police say, and was waiting in a car for help when the shooting report came in. There are no other reported victims as of 6 a.m.
While police investigate the scene near Haggin Oak Golf Complex, there may be traffic delays on the busy Roseville Road. Commuters can take Highway 80 or Del Paso Boulevard to avoid any slowdowns.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10
WATCH MORE: Vigils planned for San Jose mass shooting victims