Thousands of PG&E customers may see power outages during Fire Weather Watch

The National Weather Service said a Fire Weather Watch will be active from Tuesday to Wednesday evenings because of gusty winds and low humidity.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening may cause up to 8,000 PG&E customers across seven counties to lose power.

According to PG&E, the potential power shutoff is expected to affect customers in the following counties:

Colusa County: 531 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 365 customers, 19 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 50 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 3,812 customers, 356 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 3,249 customers, 352 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 30 customers, 1 Medical Baseline customers

NWS forecasted gusty winds and low humidity — the combination of which can cause fires to rapidly grow. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday is forecasted to have the strongest gusts of wind, particularly along the Coastal Range and western Sacramento Valley.

'PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Emergency Operations Center and its Hazard Awareness & Warning Center (HAWC), continue to closely monitor conditions. We will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve," said PG&E officials in a news release.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s and humidity values will drop into the teens, while wind gusts will exceed 30 miles per hour in the counties under the PSPS watch. Winds will shift back to the southwest by Thursday and a blast of mild air into Nothern California will drop fire risk by the end of the week.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.