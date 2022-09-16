PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave

Rep. Josh Harder has called on the company to end its tiered pricing system which raises electric costs by 20% or more after a customer exceeds average use.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price.

“We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”

Some families have reported paying three to four times more for electricity in the month of August.

“They’re taking a lot from us. Expensive very expensive,” said Brian Bong, a PG&E Customer. “SMUD isn’t that much.”

Concerned customers also chimed in online, with one Facebook user writing “Mine was $690 last month. Something needs to change.”

Another wrote, “before the heatwave, my bill came to $550. We used less energy than last year [and] I have never paid more than $450.”

Harder said these are just some of dozens of examples that he has seen of bills going up, and he’s warning customers that this may not be the end.

“This going to be a big deal for a lot of folks. If you’re a senior citizen who can’t leave their home in the midst of a heat wave, turning on your air conditioning is not a luxury,” said Rep. Harder. “It’s something you absolutely need to make sure happens. PG&E shouldn’t be price gouging and profiting because of decisions people don’t have a choice on.”

Though frustrated with the utility, customer Richard Kwun says not all the blame falls on the PG&E.

“People can exercise some personal responsibility and use less power,” he said.

PG&E sent the following statement to ABC10:

“We share the Congressman’s focus on keeping our customers and hometowns safe during events like last week’s statewide heat event.

While PG&E takes a number of steps to mitigate gas and electric price increases on our customers, we understand that any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be difficult. We are here to help our customers manage their energy use and costs, and at pge.com we offer a variety of tools, rebates, discounts, and rate options to help customers take control of their energy usage and lower their monthly bills. Our rates are set through an open and transparent process before the California Public Utilities Commission.

During last week’s statewide heat wave, as always, our focus remained on providing safe and reliable energy to our customers across Northern and Central California."

Rep. Harder has called on PG&E to end its tiered pricing system, which raises electric costs by 20% or more after a customer exceeds average use. He said a few days of more frequent air conditioning use could increase utility bills by hundreds of dollars.

