Why your PG&E monthly electric bill might be more expensive than usual

Since March 1, the average residential customer's electric rate increased by 8.9%, which translates to a bill increase of about $13.92 per month, PG&E says.

The change began on March 1. Since then, the the average residential customer's electric rate increased by 8.9%, which translates to a bill increase of about $13.92 per month, PG&E says.

According to the electric company, this rate hike is driven by the increasing cost of purchasing electricity.

PG&E raising electricity rates comes just a few months after many customers across the Greater Sacramento region saw significant increases on their gas bills for the month of December, compared to past months.

"We understand that any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic," PG&E Spokesperson Paul Doherty said.

Here are a few tips PG&E offers customers in an effort to reduce energy costs during the winter months:

Lower your thermostat when away : According to PG&E, "customers can save about 1% on heating costs per each degree lowered over an eight-hour time frame."

: According to PG&E, "customers can save about 1% on heating costs per each degree lowered over an eight-hour time frame." Control water temperature : Setting the water heater thermostat at 120 degrees or lower can save customers about 10% in water heating costs for every ten degrees lowered.

: Setting the water heater thermostat at 120 degrees or lower can save customers about 10% in water heating costs for every ten degrees lowered. Microwave and save : By reheating leftovers in a microwave, it takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.

: By reheating leftovers in a microwave, it takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven. Upgrade Lighting: According to PG&E, "LEDs use at least 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lighting."

A full list of ways to save on energy costs this winter can be found here.

The heating system, water heater and washer/dryer account for more than 70% of energy use during the winter. @PGE_Katie shares some no cost ways to save and visit https://t.co/H1SVihjTdE. pic.twitter.com/VoFyF5pc53 — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) March 3, 2022

Additionally, PG&E offers the following assistance programs to customers:

Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) Program offers one-time financial assistance to qualified customers with past-due bills. Learn more: https://t.co/0Q1qLak2RJ pic.twitter.com/v34Tvb0xJH — Pacific Gas & Electric (@PGE4Me) March 1, 2022

PG&E encourages customers who have questions about their energy usage and bills to contact the company's customer service at 1-800-743-5000.

