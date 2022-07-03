Why your PG&E monthly electric bill might be more expensive than usual

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is increasing its monthly electric rates by approximately 9%.
The change began on March 1. Since then, the the average residential customer's electric rate increased by 8.9%, which translates to a bill increase of about $13.92 per month, PG&E says.
According to the electric company, this rate hike is driven by the increasing cost of purchasing electricity.
PG&E raising electricity rates comes just a few months after many customers across the Greater Sacramento region saw significant increases on their gas bills for the month of December, compared to past months.
"We understand that any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic," PG&E Spokesperson Paul Doherty said.
Here are a few tips PG&E offers customers in an effort to reduce energy costs during the winter months:
- Lower your thermostat when away: According to PG&E, "customers can save about 1% on heating costs per each degree lowered over an eight-hour time frame."
- Control water temperature: Setting the water heater thermostat at 120 degrees or lower can save customers about 10% in water heating costs for every ten degrees lowered.
- Microwave and save: By reheating leftovers in a microwave, it takes less time and uses up to 80% less energy than a standard oven.
- Upgrade Lighting: According to PG&E, "LEDs use at least 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lighting."
A full list of ways to save on energy costs this winter can be found here.
Additionally, PG&E offers the following assistance programs to customers:
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): "Offers customers up to $1,000 to pay eligible household energy costs."
- Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) Program: "Offers one-time financial assistance to qualified customers with past-due bills."
- Arrearage Management Plan (AMP): "Offers up to $8,000 in unpaid balance forgiveness to qualifying customers who owe at least $500 or more on their gas and electric bill or at least $250 or more on their gas-only bill and are more than 90 days past due."
- California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Act: "Helps income-eligible households pay rent and utilities, both for past due and future payments. Renters and landlords are eligible to apply."
- Budget billing: "Averages out energy costs for more manageable monthly payments and eliminates big spikes in bills due to seasonal changes."
PG&E encourages customers who have questions about their energy usage and bills to contact the company's customer service at 1-800-743-5000.
