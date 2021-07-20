Philz Coffee, Buckhorn BBQ among chains joining Raley's shopping center in South Land Park

The new Philz Coffee location will be the second in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Philz Coffee is opening a second location in Sacramento.

The San Francisco-based coffee chain will be located in the South Land Park shopping center where Raley's is featured as the flagship store. That Raley's opened in April 2020, moving just across the street from its previous location.

The grocery store is the anchor tenant at the shopping center, which is called The Park, located at the corner of Freeport Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue. The new Land Park location of Philz Coffee will be the second location in Sacramento. The other Philz Coffee location is off of R Street in the Ice Blocks.

Other stores joining Philz Coffee include Buckhorn BBQ and Mountain Mike's Pizza.

There is currently no date for when the new Philz Coffee will open in the shopping center.

