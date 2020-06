500 members of the National Guard are deployed to Sacramento as peaceful protests occurred Monday evening and businesses cleaned up.

Photos: National Guard deployed as 4th day of protests coincide with new Sacramento curfew 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

RELATED:

Photos: Demonstrations & Cleanup | Monday, June 1 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

WATCH MORE | Protest Surprise: During one moment from a tense night of George Floyd protests in Sacramento, a protester and police officer shook hands before taking a knee together.

► STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: