Sacramento area firefighters and law enforcement face off in 'Guns & Hoses' charity football event

Local first responders meet in a full-contact tackle football game to support local charities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento area firefighters and law enforcement officers faced off on the gridiron Saturday in the 48th Annual Pig Bowl "Guns & Hoses" charity football game.

Coming just days after Elk Grove Motor Officer Ty Lenehan died while on duty, the event took on special significance, said Sacramento County Chief Deputy and Pig Bowl President Jim Barnes.

"When you have it so close to an event like this when you’re paying tribute to families from last year, and we already have names for next year, it really digs deep at us," Barnes said.

Preceding kickoff, fallen first responder families were honored at the 50 yard line with a color guard and five helicopter flyover. The competition is meant to not only help local charities, schools, and non-profit organizations, but also to unite civil service employees and the community.

"I think being out here and supporting our first responders is tremendous," said Jennifer Barcus, a spectator from Sacramento. "So community support, and more importantly, just being there for them as much as they are for us."

Established in 1974, the Pig Bowl is the oldest public safety charity football game of its kind in the United States, according to Chief Deputy Barnes.