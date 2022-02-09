188 days | Pitbull mix adopted at Sacramento SPCA after half-year stay

Sacramento SPCA held 'Pepper' for 188 days and she was even returned by a family shortly before being adopted by a new, permanent family.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large, older dogs are not always the most popular among families looking to adopt, according to a Sacramento Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson.

Still, half-a-year in South Sacramento without a permanent home was a particularly long time for a pitbull mix named 'Pepper,' or 'Peps' for short.

She was finally adopted at the start of the month; more than 188 days after entering the shelter.

"I think our average length of stay is between four and 10 days depending on the size of the animal, the species of the animal," said spokesperson Dawn Foster. "Some kiddos hit the floor and get adopted the same day, so that was quite a long stay for Pepper."

Pepper's adoption process wasn't without challenges, though.

Foster said Pepper was initially adopted at the end of August, but was returned shortly after because of compatibility issues.

"What we see at the shelter is oftentimes what (families) come in thinking they're looking for, they end up finding something either very different or similar," she told ABC10. "When they come to the shelter, we call it like the 'magic connection' sometimes when you're just walking through the kennels."

Two days after Pepper was returned, three more families came by the shelter to see if they could spark that 'magic connection' with the 9-year-old pup. One of those families did.

The family could not be reached by ABC10 for comment, but Foster said Pepper now has two senior Chihuahua brothers and the rest of the family is a perfect fit.

We wanted to give her a few days to settle in, so here is footage of Pepper’s new adoption! Her new mom brought her two small senior dogs for a meet and greet, and they gave Peps the business and she responded with a boop on the nose. 😂 Mom has adopted many Pawspice pups from us in the past, so she is definitely a repeat rescuer! She has baby gates at the ready for personal pup space as needed and stopped by today to let us know everything was going well. Thank you all for helping spread word about this wonderful senior dog who deserved a home to call her own. ❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Tuesday, September 6, 2022