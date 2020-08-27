'Pizza Rules Everything Around Me'| Friends open new Oak Park eatery to empower community

Slim & Husky's opened Wednesday in Oak Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Clint Gray, EJ Reed, and Derrick “Mo” Moore are three best friends on a mission to change their community through pizza, music, and art.

The Nashville, Tenn., natives own Slim & Husky’s, a new Oak Park pizza restaurant, which opened Aug. 26. The Sacramento restaurant is the first on the west coast and joins their five other locations in Georgia and Tennessee.

“We came to Oak Park because we fell in love with the community. It has a lot of similarities to the north Nashville community in that it’s a pocket of underserved individuals. They just need to see change and spaces they can take pride in where the best of our culture is highlighted through food, art, and music,” Reed said.

One of the trio’s goals is to ”have a footprint in the community.” They recently hosted an event where they donated 1,000 pizzas to local community groups, neighborhood organizations, the fire department, educators, and essential workers from UC Davis.

“We take the time to go to different schools and have lunch and learn to teach students about entrepreneurship, ownership, how to use vision, strategy, and execution to reach their goals. We plan to bring those same principles and efforts to Oak Park and Sacramento as a whole,” Gray said.

Reed said customers can expect a lot of creativity when they visit the restaurant. Pizzas are named after popular hip-hop and R&B songs and artists. Sacramento artists Demetris “BAMR” Washington, Jupiter Lockett, and Taylor Panell were commissioned to create original artwork for the restaurant.

“A bright, vibrant atmosphere. They’re going to see some dope artwork from both Sacramento and Nashville artists. They’re going to see creative names of pizzas like the Rony, Roni, Rone!, the Smokin’ Herb Chicken, the Cee No Green…,” Reed said.

They also collaborated with Oak Park Brewery to create a beer -- The West Coast PREAM IPA. Gray said the collaboration gave them the opportunity to work with a local Black-owned brewery and create a “super dope product.”

“It’s something a lot of people aren’t used to seeing -- three young Black kids animated on a beer can. You can crack it with your friends or family and have a smooth West Coast IPA and just appreciate everything we’re trying to accomplish and that’s PREAM -- Pizza Rules Everything Around Me. One of the cool things about this can, at the bottom of it, it says ‘Progress Rules Everything Around Me,’ and that’s what embodies us as business owners,” Gray said.

Reed said it’s important for Black youth to see entrepreneurs as the new role models.

“We want to be part of the wave that... business owners are the new role models. We take that very seriously, which is why it’s all about progress, moving forward, and pushing the envelope to make sure our community sees growth.”

