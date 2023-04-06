2nd flight carrying migrants lands in Sacramento

The plane landed around 10:30 a.m. carrying about 20 migrants, and it matches the description provided by the California Attorney General's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A plane carrying migrants landed at Sacramento Executive Airport Monday — just days after 16 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants turned up at the Catholic Church diocese’s headquarters in Sacramento.

The plane landed around 10:30 a.m. carrying about 20 people, and it matches the description provided by the California Attorney General's Office. It is not clear what countries the 20 people are from.

According to ABC News, the flight appeared to have come from El Paso, Texas before making a stop in New Mexico.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General said the company associated with the group of migrants arriving Friday appears to have also been involved in Monday's flight.

The company, Vetrol Systems, is the same vendor that coordinated migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard in September 2022, according to ABC News.

According to flight tracking information, the plane was scheduled to land at Sacramento McLellan Airport but landed at Sacramento Executive Airport. A spokesperson for the airport would not confirm or deny that the flight was diverted but said migrants were believed to be on board.

16 migrants dropped off at Sacramento diocese

The second flight comes after the arrival of 16 migrants from Colombia and Venezuela, who were taken from Texas to New Mexico before they were put on a chartered plane to California's capital Friday.

Religious leaders at the Catholic Church Diocese of Sacramento said migrants approaching their offices had no idea where they were and only carried a backpack's worth of belongings.

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg released a statement Saturday likening the drop-off to human trafficking.

"Whoever is behind this must answer the following: Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points? Sacramento represents the best of American values," Steinberg said in a statement. "We always welcome 'the tired, the poor, and the huddled masses,' and we always will."

Officials at the California Justice Department say they are investigating the circumstances of the flight to see if any laws have been broken.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the migrants had documentation that appeared to show they came from Florida.

"While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting," said Bonta in a statement.

