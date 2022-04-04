Playing for victims and his community, this K Street tuba player is trying to help his city heal

A local musician is honoring the victims of Sacramento's mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The shell casings are gone but the gun fire still echoes through downtown. Bullets once littered K Street, but now the only evidence of a mass shooting is the boarded-up windows and a candlelit memorial.

There is, however, a familiar sound - a sound of better days. It comes from 57-year-old Tuba player Michael Williams.

“If I had to choose anywhere in the world to live it would be right here,” Williams said.

For the past 15 years, Williams has played his tuba in the K street area, and in those 15 years, he’s never seen the city so sad.

“I can’t tell you how everyone feels, but I feel shook up,” Williams said.

Smiling faces and maybe a friendly wave, that’s what Williams normally plays for but today he is playing for a different reason.

“I am just trying to play the right song. Hoping to make everyone feel better. It’s not going to stop what happened because you are going to think about that,” he said.

In a part of town divided by high rises and homelessness, dance clubs and abandoned buildings, Michael’s audience is diverse and, as news reporters and TV trucks crowd out his stage, Daniel says he will play loud in hopes his beloved city will start to heal.

