Police activity forces closure of Highway 50, X Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police activity has forced the closure of both directions of Highway 50 between 15th Street and 16th Street in Sacramento, Caltrans said Sunday.

The Sacramento Police Department says that eastbound X Street is also closed between Riverside Boulevard and 21st Street.

The closure on the W-X Freeway portion of Highway 50 has caused traffic to back up for several miles. There is no estimated time of reopening for either roadways.

Police are telling drivers to use alternate routes.

Check out traffic in the area on the map below: