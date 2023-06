Police said 24th Street and the 24th Street Bypass have reopened between Florin Road and Gardendale Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers are investigating an armed person in a vehicle Monday.

A couple of roads in Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood were closed, but reopened around 10 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

