Sacramento Police arrest woman in a tent suspected in Wednesday shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrested a woman in her tent Sunday accused in a daylight shooting that happened Wednesday on X Street in Sacramento.

Asia Kinslow, 31, is accused of shooting a man around 7 a.m. Oct. 5 near 13th Street and X Street in Sacramento. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities found Kinslow in her tent Sunday morning near W Street and 14th Street. Officials with the Sacramento Police Department said Kinslow will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to call investigators at 916-808-5471.

