Police investigate after body is found near Luther Burbank High School

According to Sacramento Police, the body was found in the 3000 block of Florin Road just after 1 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a body was found in Sacramento Friday afternoon.

According to Sacramento Police, the body was found in the 3000 block of Florin Road, near Luther Burbank High School, just after 1 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear at this point. Detectives said they are responding to the scene with the coroner's office and will continue to investigate.

