Police investigate after body is found near Luther Burbank High School

According to Sacramento Police, the body was found in the 3000 block of Florin Road, near Luther Burbank High School, just after 1 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear at this point. Detectives said they are responding to the scene with the coroner's office and will continue to investigate.

