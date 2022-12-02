Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting

The homicide happened Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Branch Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after a Sunday morning shooting in the South Hagginwood neighborhood of Sacramento, police say.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Branch Street in Sacramento after hearing reports of a shooting.

One victim, described as an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have since responded to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Officers say the gunman is still at large and have not provided a possible description.

The investigation shut down some streets in the area early Sunday morning, police said in a Tweet.

Those with information on the fatal shooting are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.