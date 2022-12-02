Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting in east Del Paso Heights

The homicide happened early Saturday morning in the 1800 block of North Avenue, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early Saturday morning shooting has left one man dead in the east Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police officers were sent to the area of the 1800 block of North Avenue in Sacramento on reports of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, police officers say they found an adult man who had been suffering injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers say they immediately began giving medical help to the man but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, by members of the Sacramento Fire Department.

The police department has not released information on a potential suspect or motive in the homicide but say they are still investigating the case.

Their investigation is slated to include a canvass of the area searching for evidence and witnesses, officials say.

Those who may have information on the homicide are asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anonymous information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting.